Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,915.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

