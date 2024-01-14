Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $135,762.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,642.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $92,540.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,322.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $135,762.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,642.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,866 shares of company stock worth $354,587. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Further Reading

