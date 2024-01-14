Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Price Performance
VIA opened at $10.61 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 1.37%.
Institutional Trading of Via Renewables
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
