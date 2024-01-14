Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VIA opened at $10.61 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Via Renewables by 112.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Via Renewables in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Via Renewables by 1,109.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

