Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

GOOG opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $146.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

