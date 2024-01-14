Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) and eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Financial Comparison

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) and eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Vincerx Pharma has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Vincerx Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Vincerx Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vincerx Pharma N/A -160.15% -116.11% eFFECTOR Therapeutics N/A -1,125.68% -146.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vincerx Pharma and eFFECTOR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vincerx Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 eFFECTOR Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vincerx Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 264.96%. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,303.18%. Given eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eFFECTOR Therapeutics is more favorable than Vincerx Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vincerx Pharma N/A N/A -$65.37 million ($2.31) -0.59 eFFECTOR Therapeutics $3.55 million 194.59 -$22.67 million ($0.76) -14.07

eFFECTOR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vincerx Pharma. eFFECTOR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vincerx Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

eFFECTOR Therapeutics beats Vincerx Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vincerx Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Palo Alto, California.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing zotatifin, a small molecule designed to inhibit eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors and in combination with fulvestrant and abemaciclib in a Phase 2a open-label expansion cohort to treat patients with ER+ breast cancer. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc. to develop inhibitors of eIF4E. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.