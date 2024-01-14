Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

VRTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $237.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $248.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

