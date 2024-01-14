Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $264.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $266.19. The company has a market cap of $484.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

