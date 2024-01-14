Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $187.00 target price on the stock.

VC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $114.04 on Thursday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Visteon’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,819,000 after purchasing an additional 185,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

