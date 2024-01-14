Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.87.

Shares of VC stock opened at $114.04 on Thursday. Visteon has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.95.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Visteon by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,222,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 359,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

