VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

VOXX International Stock Down 5.2 %

VOXX opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. VOXX International has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $188.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.38.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $135.26 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at VOXX International

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

In other VOXX International news, Director Steven R. Downing purchased 1,568,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,312,558 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,580. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 48.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in VOXX International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VOXX International by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VOXX International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

