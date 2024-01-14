VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VSEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $927.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.63.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. VSE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $231.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the third quarter valued at $22,203,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,165,000 after acquiring an additional 350,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 17.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after acquiring an additional 103,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 489.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 101,128 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the second quarter valued at $4,266,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

