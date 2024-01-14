W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 232.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.1 %
WRB stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57.
W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.
W. R. Berkley Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
