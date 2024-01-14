W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

GWW stock opened at $842.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $544.95 and a 1 year high of $844.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $810.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $753.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

