WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WKME. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

WalkMe Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of WKME stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 93.27%. The business had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272,756 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 29.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

