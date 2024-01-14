Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Cut to “Neutral” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBD. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

