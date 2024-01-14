Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) and ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) and ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Waste Connections shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Waste Connections shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of ESGL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Connections and ESGL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Connections 10.57% 13.95% 5.91% ESGL N/A -79.97% -1.09%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Waste Connections has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESGL has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Waste Connections and ESGL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Connections $7.86 billion 4.88 $835.66 million $3.22 46.25 ESGL N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than ESGL.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Waste Connections and ESGL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Connections 0 3 12 1 2.88 ESGL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waste Connections currently has a consensus price target of $160.69, suggesting a potential upside of 7.90%. Given Waste Connections’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Waste Connections is more favorable than ESGL.

Summary

Waste Connections beats ESGL on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc. provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and/or load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances, which require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers leasing services to its customers. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodbridge, Canada.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

