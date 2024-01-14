Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.40.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. M28 Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,732 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,924,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 116,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 636,873 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

