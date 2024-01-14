Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.6% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $547.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $487.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.19. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $553.46.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,216 shares of company stock worth $60,120,750. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.