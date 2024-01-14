Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of KEY opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

