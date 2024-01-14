Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $442.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 146,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,555,000 after buying an additional 340,154 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,990,000 after buying an additional 401,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,149,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

