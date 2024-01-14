Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WERN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.80.

WERN opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

