Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of WRG opened at C$2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. Western Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$3.95.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.00 million. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Energy Services will post 0.1499094 EPS for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

