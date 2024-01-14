Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 16,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.
Western Investment Company of Canada Company Profile
The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
