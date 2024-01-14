Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WES

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,712 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $44,781,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,477,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,163,000 after purchasing an additional 802,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $776.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.