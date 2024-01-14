Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.07.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$8.85 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.65 and a 1 year high of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.24.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.14489 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.33%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$160,800.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$106,000.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $794,300. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

