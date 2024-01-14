Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.44.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

