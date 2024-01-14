Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 193 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Southern by 754.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 90,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

