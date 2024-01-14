WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.35.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Read More
