WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

