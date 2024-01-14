Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 million, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

