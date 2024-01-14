William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCHW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.