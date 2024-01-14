William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for OptimizeRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

OptimizeRx Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $268.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.00. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million.

In other OptimizeRx news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $4,323,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 75.8% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 782,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 337,303 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 153.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 469,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 284,152 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 294.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 317,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 821.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 206,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

