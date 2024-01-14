William L. Meaney Sells 15,875 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Iron Mountain Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.
Iron Mountain Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 273.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Iron Mountain
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.