Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $288.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $248.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.43.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $248.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.20. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.