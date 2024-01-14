Wise (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Trading Down 1.1%

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. 1,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wise from GBX 675 ($8.60) to GBX 685 ($8.73) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Wise Stock Performance

About Wise

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

Featured Articles

