Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKWD. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6 %

SKWD stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after buying an additional 790,826 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,356,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,108,000 after buying an additional 352,971 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,911,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 205.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 530,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.