Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Raised to $136.00 at Truist Financial

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WWD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

WWD opened at $139.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.24 and its 200-day moving average is $128.10. Woodward has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Woodward by 11.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,876,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 98.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Woodward by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 16.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

