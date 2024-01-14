Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Workday worth $40,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 705.5% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at about $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 102.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Workday by 26.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 4,270.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $283.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,180.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $283.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 63,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $17,583,344.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,543,558.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

