Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $600,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,080,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,951,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 537,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $84,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 1.5 %

WDAY stock opened at $283.24 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $283.34. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

