World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Fuel Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

About World Fuel Services

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.