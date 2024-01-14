Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CFO Sells $419,810.82 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Cameron-Doe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $218,335.20.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,176.52 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.75.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,250.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

