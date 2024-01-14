Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) EVP Sells $398,186.80 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $94.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,176.52 and a beta of 1.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,250.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 81,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

