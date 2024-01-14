Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) EVP Sells $398,186.80 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of WYNN opened at $94.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,176.52 and a beta of 1.97.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 81,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
