Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Short Interest Update

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

XEL opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 636.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 407,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 351,888 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Xcel Energy by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

