Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

