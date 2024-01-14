Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

NYSE:XRX opened at $16.06 on Friday. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,791,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Xerox by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,240,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,910,000 after purchasing an additional 271,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xerox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after buying an additional 133,551 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

