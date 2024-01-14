XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XOMAO opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. XOMA has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

