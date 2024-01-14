Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at National Bankshares

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$1.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81. The stock has a market cap of C$117.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.36. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.19 and a 12 month high of C$2.75.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of C$45.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources will post 0.6492147 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 17,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,350.00. Insiders purchased 47,100 shares of company stock worth $71,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

