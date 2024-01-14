YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the December 15th total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YanGuFang International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YGF opened at $1.34 on Friday. YanGuFang International Group has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YanGuFang International Group stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of YanGuFang International Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

YanGuFang International Group Company Profile

YanGuFang International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains.

