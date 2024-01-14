Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the December 15th total of 295,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Yield10 Bioscience Trading Up 4.2 %
YTEN opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.59. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience
Analysts Set New Price Targets
YTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YTEN
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yield10 Bioscience
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.