Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the December 15th total of 295,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yield10 Bioscience Trading Up 4.2 %

YTEN opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.59. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTEN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YTEN

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.