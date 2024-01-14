Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Short Interest Update

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshiharu Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshiharu Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.33% of Yoshiharu Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yoshiharu Global alerts:

Yoshiharu Global Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ YOSH opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. Yoshiharu Global has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global ( NASDAQ:YOSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter. Yoshiharu Global had a negative net margin of 45.09% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.