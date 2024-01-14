Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 19.32%.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6,050.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 950,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,685,000 after purchasing an additional 935,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $695,664.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $695,664.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

